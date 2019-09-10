How former GTU host got her health under control

Life looked very different several years ago for former Good Things Utah host Brianne Johnson.

From feeling like she needed a nap daily to brain fog, feelings of depression and digestion issues, Brianne knew something wasn’t right. So she sought help from Dr. Joshua Redd, Chiropractic Physician, from Red River Health and Wellness.

Dr. Redd explained the number of issues that were causing Brianne to feel the way she was feeling. They included blood sugar imbalances, sensitivity to foods, hashimotos antibodies where the immune system attacks the thyroid and many others.

Once finding the cause of her health issues, they then got onto a path of healing.

Call 866-36-RIVER for a free consultation and mention this segment to receive a free copy of the Amazon number one best-selling book on Thyroid, ‘The Truth About Low Thyroid.’

Learn more online at RedRiverHealthAndWellness.com. They have locations in South Jordan, Logan and St. George.

This story includes sponsored content.