How essential oils can keep you from getting sick and staying healthy

Krista Numbers with doTERRA highlighted a line up of oils from her home that helps create a virtual body armor and stay strong all season. In fact, when you go to doterra.com and search those words, “Strong All Season,” you can find out all about the benefits of this collection.

Maintaining a strong body requires several elements to come together in harmony—things like diet, exercise, stress, sleep, toxins, and medical care must all be addressed properly in order for the body to work as it should.

doTERRA is committed to empowering you to protect yourself and your family. That’s why they’ve created the Strong All Season Education Series. Brand new videos and content from expert presenters are on their website talking about the best ways to protect and strengthen your family while responding to your environment.

So, what can you do to support your immune system and stay strong all season?

The first thing to do is to limit the exposure pathways in and out of your body. Thoroughly washing your hands is the best way to protect yourself and others from environmental threats. Essential oils are an excellent way to keep yourself, your space, and your air clean. Now that you’ve addressed exposure pathways, be sure to give your body what it needs to stay well. Fortunately, you’re already living a lifestyle that helps you stay strong—the wellness lifestyle! By eating right, exercising, resting and managing stress, and reducing your toxic load, you’ve gotten a head start in staying strong all season. Sometimes—despite our best efforts—things slip through the cracks. When that happens, you need to address some of the effects. There’s a wide variety of essential oils and products that provide soothing and comfort.

To find out more visit Strong All Season.

This story contains sponsored content.