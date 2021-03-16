How Downtown Provo propels their people and businesses forward

The Provo community is filled with talented artists, businesses, and energy. The job of Downtown Provo is to help these people succeed, and connect the dots for all of them. Their role is to set up programs and affect policy change to protect and propel these businesses forward. Their program really falls into 5 buckets:

FIRST: RESIDENTIAL AWARENESS

Quinn Peterson of Downtown Provo tells us that while many come to Provo for School, tons of them never get the chance to see what the community has to offer, and what his happening outside the universities.



SECOND: TOURISM AWARENESS:

Lots of visitors are drawn to Provo because of the startup world, the convention center, the mountains and the universities.



CREATING A SPACE

As the internet takes over a lot of the retail sales, brick and mortar is differentiating by “creating an experience”. Downtown Provo helps cultivate a creative space on the sidewalks and streets in the downtown area so that you can park there on a Friday night and know you’ll find fun things and have a good time while you’re in the space!



BUSINESS RESOURCES

Lots of shops are having the same obstacles, and downtown Provo has the ability to help find solutions, then share them with all the other shops. When we pool our resources it allows all of the shops to thrive.



POLICY.

This is the most important part of what downtown Provo does. They help identify pain points as the city grows and affect policy changes to make sure we have a bright and successful future.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



