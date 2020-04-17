How doTERRA is helping fight COVID-19

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation (dHHF) empowers people and communities worldwide to make a positive and sustainable change, focusing on helping people become self-reliant. During this time doTERRA has developed a program to spread kindness and donate 15,000 Kits for healthcare workers, first responders and those on the frontline of COVID-19. These kits include surgical masks, gloves, sanitizer, and many other support items.

There are three different parts to this initiative. The X3 campaign for Rose Lotion and Shea Butter, front line support kits, and the #EngageInGood Movement.

The x3 campaign for Rose Lotion and Shea Butter is simple. When you purchase a Rose Lotion or the Shea Butter Collection, dōTERRA will triple the purchase price that you paid and donate it to the dHHF to be used in the Front Line Support Kits. Your $20 Rose Lotion will turn into a $60 donation and your $30 Shea Butter purchase will turn into a $90 donation. And you get an amazing product!

Regularly, 100% of the purchase price of Rose Lotion is always donated back to the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation. For a limited time, the 4-pack Shea Butter Collection has been added as a product where 100% of the purchase price will be donated to the dHHF. While this program is active, dōTERRA will TRIPLE the donation to the dHHF to be used to support front line workers during COVID-19.

The purpose behind #EngageInGood is to encourage everyone to turn outward and be kind to those around them. To participate in the #EngageInGood movement, make a homemade sign using #EngageInGood and record a 15-second message sharing ideas of how to reach out while physically distancing. Post your video on your social media, making sure to tag us and using the hashtag #engageingood in your caption.

The beauty behind this initiative, and the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, is that 100% of donations go directly to aid. This is possible because doTERRA International generously donates all administrative costs and overhead of the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation.

This story contains sponsored content.