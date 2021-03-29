How do you politely ask someone if they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine?

  • On the second hour of GTU this morning – As people start planning a return to “normal” life following the pandemic, there is one question to ask before visiting with friends and family: Are you vaccinated? As vaccine eligibility continues to open up across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated adults continue to follow mitigation methods like masking and social distancing in public places. Though, when fully vaccinated individuals gather together, those methods can be relaxed. So how do you ask that question without offending someone? Nicea has tips from psychologists this morning.
  • Plus, Do you need a COVID-19 test to fly? Here’s the short answer: Travelers don’t need a COVID-19 test to fly to Mexico, but they can’t board a flight back to the United States from the country or any international destination without showing a negative test taken no more than three days before departure or proof of recovery from COVID-19. Ali tells us what other countries are now requiring.
  • And speaking of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, Rutgers University is the first major university to announce it will require returning students to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccine this fall. Now will other universities do the same? Hope you join us for a busy second hour of GTU on a Monday.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

