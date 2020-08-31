How do you know you have chemistry with someone? And we celebrate our producer Marchelle’s birthday!

Do you feel a bond after a few seconds?

Do they make you feel comfortable?

Does the other person push your buttons? You’re searching for chemistry, not a curriculum vitae. Maybe throw your expectations out the window. Concentrate, instead, on spark: the very real, chemical reactions in your brain that fill your body with the natural aphrodisiacs, pheromones, and hormones that make you feel sensual, comfortable, and attached to the person you’re falling in love with (via Greatist). Gone are the days of dating past, when two people were likely to bump into each other on tragically doomed cruise ships and enjoy love stories destined to be eternalized by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

No, most of us, according to Match’s 2019 Singles in America Survey, found our last date online. And in the world of online dating, when a single, hour-long encounter could be all you’ll ever see of your potential partner ever again, understanding whether you do or don’t have chemistry with someone has never been more important.

Plus, our adorable Pet of the Week is an 8 year old lab mix that needs a home. You will love his cute face!

We are sharing more of our viewer Back to School pictures.

And it’s our producer Marchelle’s birthday! And yes the GTU family is celebrating:)