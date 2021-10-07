How do you get someone to spill their secrets?

- On GTU this morning – You’ll probably get COVID-19 again if you’re unvaccinated, a new study says. A team of researchers from the Yale School of Public Health and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte recently reported that protection from COVID-19 natural infection is limited. NIAID-RML via Associated Press Unvaccinated people are more likely to be reinfected with the coronavirus, according to a group of researchers. A team of researchers from the Yale School of Public Health and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte found that protection from natural infection is limited.
- Plus, almost 12 years after Brittany Murphy collapsed at home in 2009, mysteries still surround her shocking death. Now a new documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, airing on HBO Max Oct. 14, reveals more chilling details about Murphy’s final days and her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack, who strangely died just five months after her from similar causes. Monjack’s shady past is further explored in the docuseries, produced by Blumhouse Television, that includes interviews with Monjack’s mother, Linda, and brother, James, as well as his former fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale, who says he lied to her about who he was.
- And how to get someone to tell you their secrets, according to an investigative journalist. And once you do get them to open up, don’t betray their trust. There’s no harm in being a little curious. You don’t want to be known as a gossip, but you can still have a healthy interest in the goings-on of other people’s lives—if you can earn their trust (and keep it). Whether you want to get people to open up to you to deepen your personal relationships or it’s a requirement for your job, there are a few tips to keep in mind. The first: Start the conversation without demanding openness. To read more click here: https://lifehacker.com/how-to-get-someone-to-tell-you-their-secrets-according-1847783774 Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2.
