How do you get someone to spill their secrets?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,805 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 7. A total of 518,553 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today's new cases, 418 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 191 cases in children ages 5-10, 100 cases in children ages 11-13, and 127 cases in children ages 14-17.