Joanna Gaines is making headlines for her discussion on co-sleeping. Read about it here. The big takeaway, is “whatever it takes” to get through the night, and for everyone to get their precious zzzz’s! We took a poll on our GTU social media, and 66% said no, 34% said yes.

A longtime debate, and a heated one for many couples and parents. We have Deena and Surae weigh in with their own personal motherhood experiences. Bottom line for us, is you do you, and we’ll never judge!