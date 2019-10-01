How Dixie State University is blazing new trails for its students

Dixie State University has gone through a lot of changes in recent years. The university currently offers 200 programs, including 45 bachelor’s and 4 master’s. It has a diverse student body and boasts an average class size of just 20. The university is growing at an exponential rate across all areas.

Besides advances in academics, last year Dixie State University moved into division 1 athletics. The Trailblazers will officially begin Western Athletic Conference regular-season competition during the 2020-21 season.

The campus has also undergone a variety of improvements and now feautures plenty of new world-class facilities.

The new Human Performance Center merges academic and recreational space to give students the most stimulating experience possible. It features the tallest rock-climbing wall in Utah, a pickle-ball and basketball court on the roof, a fitness center with an indoor track, a 50-meter Olympic-sized swimming pool with deck and spectator space, and specialized classrooms and labs that will offer Health and Human Performance programs such as Recreation and Sports Management, Population Health, and Exercise Science.

The new $58 million, one-of-a-kind, Science, Engineering & Technology building will feature 26 laboratories and will play a vital role in workforce preparation for Washington County.

Dixie State University was once known as a the “party school” of Utah but that is no longer true. That early identity comes from the fact that Southern Utah is a popular destination for spring breaks who want to party on St. George Boulevard. DSU is still a great time, but in a different way. Research shows DSU is one of the least party schools in the state and ranked the 5th safest campus in the United States.

Come check out Dixie State University in Saint George. To find out more visit dixie.edu.

This story contains sponsored content