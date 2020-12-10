How dancing benefits the brain

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kristin Barlow of Dance for Life says their mission is to use the therapeutic properties of dance, and

positive actions to increase endorphins, serotonin, oxytocin and our “happy chemicals” dopamine which are neurotransmitters released when we’re exercising or doing positive activities increasing feelings of happiness!

We use dance and positive action strategies as a therapy to help children, teens and adults deal with stress, anxiety, isolation, loneliness and depression, creating more joy and reducing potential for suicide and mental health issues. The © “Dancing Makes You Smarter” Study shows the positive effects of dancing on cognitive performance throughout your life. A 21-year-old study of seniors 75 years of age and older was conducted by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, and published by the New England Journal of Medicine on effects of certain activities in decreasing dementia & Alzheimer’s disease

▪ Physical Activities

• Dancing frequently reduced dementia by 76%

• Bicycling, swimming & golfing 0%

▪ Cognitive Activities

• Reading 35%

• Crossword Puzzles (four days a week) 47%

We get to see a performance by ballroom team and son and daughter of Brent Keck (BYU Assistant Professor of Dance) Brendan and Serena Keck! We loved their swing dance to “In the Mood”!

For more, visit www.danceforlifenation.org