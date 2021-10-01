How COVID impacts students with dyslexia

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, so today we are sitting down to discuss how COVID is impacting kids with dyslexia. Karee Atkinson, Mitchell Olson, and Ava Erickson, from Decoding Dyslexia Utah are on set today. This month is a great time for students to share experiences and talk about how COVID affected their learning over the past year.

Dyslexia most commonly affects someone’s reading ability, but can also have an impact on their writing, and speaking skills. What some people may not know is that 10-15% of the population are impacted by dyslexia and of people with reading difficulties 70-80% are likely to have some form of it.

They emphasized that throughout the fall of 2020, Utah’s literacy data show a significant drop in preparedness for early learners. They also saw an increase in the number of students not proficient in their grade level.

There are many struggles students with dyslexia face every day so Decoding Dyslexia Utah is using its resources and efforts to help families and raise awareness. Be sure to visit their website for more information.