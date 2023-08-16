Adrian Ropp, local artist for Archie Comics, is passionate about comic books and their role in helping kids learn and develop a love for reading. A thirty year entertainment industry veteran who has worked in film, games and comics, he specializes in crafting new adventures for some of the world’s most beloved brands to delight the young and the young at heart.

Adrian is probably best know for his video game work for the acclaimed franchises Disney Infinity and Hogwarts Legacy, in both instances he serves as a Lead Writer and Story Department Head. For Disney Infinity he wrote new adventures for Mickey Mouse, Cars, Monsters University, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

He has also become a prolific comic book writer and artist, bringing to life the adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Casper the Friendly Ghost, Pink Panther and Underdog. Recently he has begun working with Archie Comics on Little Archie and a special Indiana Jones themed Jughead story, “Riverdale Jones and the Burger of Density.” He also draws covers for the new Disney Villains series from Dynamite Comics, with entries such as Scar, Maleficent and Hades.

Adrian has a unique perspective on working in the entertainment industry. In 2019 he shattered his drawing arm and was told he would never draw again, but he worked his way back and is now fully recovered! Then, he received the devastating news that he was in end stage kidney failure. After fighting for his life for some time, he received a life saving kidney donation and is now on the road to a full and happy life. Because of these trials, he cherishes every moment and wants to use his talents in ways that enrich the world and say something meaningful.

