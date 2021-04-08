How chronic pain sufferers band together to overcome their challenges

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Today, Rex Muhlestein, an advocate for chronic pain and suffering awareness talked to Good Things Utah about his wife Nelle’s journey with chronic pain and the help that is out there for many who desperately need it.

When you cut your arm or pull a muscle, pain is your body’s way of telling you something is wrong. Chronic pain is different and it complicates the lives of people in ways no one can truly understand besides the sufferer.

Chronic pain can have real effects on your day-to-day life and can negatively impact your mental health as well. People struggling with chronic pain can often feel alone and hopeless, but there are others out there who care, can help, and can be a support through difficult times. What is Chronic Pain?

Chronic pain is defined as pain that lasts at least 12 weeks. The pain may feel sharp or dull, causing a burning, or aching sensation in the affected areas, and can be the result of an injury or another medical condition. There isn’t a cure for chronic pain, but certain conditions can be managed successfully and in time improve. It’s important to stick to a pain management plan to help relieve symptoms and to find help where you can.

Since 1980, the American Chronic Pain Association has offered peer support and education in pain management skills to people with pain, family and friends, and health care professionals.

Today several hundred ACPA support groups meet across the US and in Canada, Great Britain, and many other countries. The ACPA’s unique materials are a primary resource for individuals seeking to improve the quality of their lives and for the professionals who help them.

There is a ton of information, helpful tools, and videos where you can start to better understand your pain and work more effectively toward a higher quality of life.

Visit Rex Muhlestein’s YouTube page, Spoonful of Sugar, which is dedicated to producing quality content (like this creative tribute) for chronic pain & suffering awareness. Or go to the American Chronic Pain Association for additional resources.