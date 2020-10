Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

A new study we read about out of Yale says that more than 57,000 childcare providers across the country have taken extreme measures to keep kids safe, and what they are doing is working! Hearing these facts and statistics will hopefully set the minds of parents at ease.

It’s a trying time, with many in the predicament of needing or wanting their kids to be cared for during the day, but worrying about how safe it will be. For the full article, visit the source here.