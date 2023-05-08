SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Serial Killers? NO, Cereal Killerz. It’s a scary and sweet treat that appeals to the whole family. With appearances on Shark Tank and locations in Arizona and Las Vegas, the viral cereal company has now made its way to Utah.

This yummy take on cereal is a great way to spice up your ice cream outings. With 50 options to choose from, they specialize in cereal infused Milkshakes which are called Killerz Milkshakes, Drilled Ice Cream, Cereal Bowls and Cereal Flavored Iced Coffees.

Build your own Cereal box at the number one Cereal Bar in the world, now coming locally to Salt Lake City. The grand opening is Saturday May 13th at 12pm. Cereal Killerz opening is featuring raffles, free donuts, a free premixed cereal bowl and possibly, some Lucky Charms Crocs. Grab your momma, kids and head over to the Local Market. To learn more about Cereal Killerz, visit their website, instagram and tiktok.