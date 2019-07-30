How CASA makes a difference

Every month, The Advocates honor someone who is doing their part to make the community a better place. This month’s community advocate is an organization who helps countless lives.

Roberta Brassell, a CASA volunteer, met with us to discuss what CASA is and what it does for others. Children that are in the court system need a voice to represent them — and CASA volunteers are that voice. CASA Empowers everyday citizens to help a child’s life by being an advocate for them in the court system. Community members can volunteer to investigate, report and provide children a voice in court, as well as be there for anything they need.

Learn how to volunteer at utahcasa.org

This story includes sponsored content.