How can you resist that face? How owning a dog is good for your health

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah this morning – Every day, dogs need a walk. Every day, they’re helping their owners’ hearts in more ways than one! According to a new study published by Mayo Clinic, people who own pets, especially dogs, are more likely to have better heart health. “It’s nice to see that something we enjoy, like having a dog, is related to better heart health,” Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, study author and chair of the Division of Preventative Cardiology at Mayo Clinic, told ABC News.
- And speaking of dogs, a TikTok video captured by his owner shows, a dog named George refusing to get out of a pool, and it is quite hilarious. Someone get this little mer-dog a margarita quick because he is absolutely living his best life!
- Plus, this is a novel idea that we think is so important for women to hear: Dove Cameron has inspired a lot of fans throughout her career, but when it comes to her own personal role model, the 25-year-old singer strives first for self-love. “First and foremost, I do want to say I think that the healthiest answer and the answer that everybody should strive for is themselves,” she said. “So I’m going to say, first of all, myself. I have been consistently unstoppable. I feel I need to be not bashful about this, because it’s actually for mental health. It’s a self-loving proclamation to be like, ‘Hey, good job. There’s been a lot you faced and you faced it head on, and you’ve been resilient.’ So I want to give myself props for that. I also feel very proud to say that, because I feel like I’ve worked very hard to make that true.”
- And in our GTU Parenting Moment, we had to share the cutest TikTok video that’s been making the rounds on line. A two year old tells us dad, “no”, he did not eat the family cupcakes even though he has frosting all over his face! This made us and millions of followers smile. Hope you tune in for a fun show this morning on GTU Hour 2!