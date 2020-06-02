How businesses have changed to reopen their doors

What have companies changed with the way they do business? Christopher tells us the biggest one he’s noticed is that ticketing purchases have gone online, requiring advance purchase, as well as a reservation for the day and time you plan to visit.

What is the best way to check for new requirements of a business? Luckily most companies have a website, an app, an email list, and active social media platforms, Christopher says. Check these places ahead of time.

Is this the new way of doing things? Finding the silver lining is key, according to Christopher, and the changes are good. It allows the business to let people in, stay socially distanced, and in less of a crowd. Things just take a bit more planning ahead, rather than spur of the moment is all.

Follow: @techlifecoach