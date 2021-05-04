How Bridle Up Hope is changing lives through horses

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Bridle Up Hope was started by husband and wife Sean and Rebecca Covey. The program began 2012, in memory of their daughter Rachel, who tragically passed away. Rachel battled with depression for many years, but found great fulfillment in helping other struggling girls find hope through equestrian training and her love of horses. Her family recognized the special bond that exists between a girl and a horse, a bond that can help a young woman build confidence and overcome personal struggles.

It was emotional to sit down with Sean, to learn what the program entails, and how it changes the lives of the young women who pass through the doors. There are fourteen private lessons with a mentoring instructor to teach the foundations of horsemanship.

The ladies develop critical life skills through the principals in the book Sean’s father Stephen R. Covey wrote, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People“. The principles are integrated in horse riding, art, and yoga lessons at the barn. Research shows that “The 7 Habits” are powerful tools to teach problem solving, positive peer interactions, self-leadership, and whole-person wellness.

For the month of May, Bridle Up Hope will be giving mothers of both current and new students 50% off of the women’s program. So often as parents, moms will sacrifice to help their children grow, but focus on themselves last. The team loves helping to make the program more affordable for moms to take advantage of the opportunity, and bring the 7 Habits into the home!

Bridle Up Hope is located at 1141 E Watkins Lane Alpine, UT. Hop online to learn more www.bridleuphope.org follow on IG @bridleuphope and facebook bridleuphope