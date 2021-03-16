How bribery fits into positive parenting

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Local mom, blogger, and former teacher Whitney Johnson was in studio today to talk about positive parenting ideas and let us in on a little secret…it involves bribery!

She tells us that one of the main lessons that she learned from teaching and has now incorporated into her parenting style is that bribery works! Check out her tips below, and be sure to follow along online whitjxoxo.com and social media: IG/Facebook/Pinterest @whitjxoxo

In Whit’s own words:

I am definitely not perfect but when I use reward charts with my children our days and weeks go a lot better. There is less reminding, less time outs and more positive, happy moments throughout the day!

I have a few different styles of reward charts as free downloads on my blog. Some for boys, some for girls, some filled in and some blank.

I know some people don’t like reward charts because it’s too much work for them as a parent but I have designed these charts so that is not the case.

Once they have earned all of the stickers to fill up their chart they get to pick a prize! I have a prize bin that I let them choose from (I will have the bin with me to be put on display)

For older kids you can use this as a way for them to earn an allowance. I feel like this is great preparation for the real world. Work hard and be rewarded!

I truly believe that every mom is just doing the best she can and that and if Reward Charts aren’t your thing that’s okay! You’re still an amazing mom.

There is a free download of all of these reward charts here!