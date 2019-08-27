How being positive can add years to your life

- On Good Things Utah today – We are positively excited to do the show today BECAUSE a comprehensive new study says a positive attitude means a longer life. Surae likes to wear her happiness on her wrist – she shows us her favorite accessories. Plus, Jennifer Lopez has a new hair cut for fall, we want to know what you think about it. And speaking of JLo, she’s a night owl! Find out just how late the singer likes to go to bed. Kim K just released the new name of her new shape wear line and exposed big toes – have you seen the new shoe trend? It’s a design that makes us go hmmmm…
- And finally, do you scrub the bottom of your pans? We poll our hosts and you may not be surprised at the results;) Hope you join us for this morning’s Good Things Utah!