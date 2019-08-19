How at-risk Utah families can access fresh, local produce

Intermountain Healthcare and the Utah Division of the American Heart Association are teaming up to help at-risk Utah families, recipients of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), access fresh produce at local farmer’s markets.

The SNAP Program is the cornerstone of the nation’s nutrition assistance safety net and the program that serves a broad spectrum of lower-income people.

Jeremy Holt from Intermountain Healthcare and Kim Gourley from the American Heart Association (AHA), Utah Division, joined us to share that Intermountain Healthcare recently awarded a $50,000 grant to the Utah Division of the AHA for several programs to help enhance the health of all Utah residents.

Holt and Gourley explained that this grant allows SNAP recipients to “double their bucks” when purchasing fresh produce at local farmer’s markets. This additional funding for the program makes it possible for SNAP participants to get up to $20 of FREE Utah-grown fruits and vegetables per market day for every $10 they spend with their EBT cards.

Federal guidelines mandate that foods eligible for the “Double Up Food Bucks” incentives have to be used to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables so that the economic benefits stays local.

The AHA and Intermountain are also working with state leaders to bring this benefits program into retail stores to expand its reach to SNAP recipients and be available year-round. This helps ensure even more locally-grown foods are purchased and consumed.

Utah has 22 farmer’s markets and farm stands participating in ‘Double Up Food Bucks’ program this year. For a full listing, visit Utahns Against Hunger at www.uah.org.

This story includes sponsored content.