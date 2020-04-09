How America First Credit Union is helping its members during this turbulent time

America First Credit Union is committed to the well-being of our community, especially during situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. They understand that economic issues may occur in the lives of their members during this unprecedented time.
America First offers a variety of digital services that give you simple, secure, seamless access to your account, without having to visit a branch. These include options such as online banking, using their free mobile banking app, and convenient digital loan applications. These services are easy to use and feature top-notch security and cutting-edge technology.
America First Credit Union also has a team of trained professionals who are ready to help members navigate turbulent times. This service is free & completely confidential. After a quick examination of your income and outgoing expenses, they’ll help you establish a realistic budget & savings plan. They’ll also see if they can get you extensions while urgent matters are settled and refer you to outside resources that could offer additional help as well.
They encourage you to contact an America First member service representative via chat in online banking or by calling their member service center at 1-800-999-3961 to discuss your specific situation.
To learn more visit America First Credit Union.
This story contains sponsored content.