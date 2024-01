SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jump back in the dating game in 2024! Dating Relationship Coach, Kristin Sokol joined us on the show to share how AI can help you create your dating profile. She shared how you can maximize the impact of your question prompts using AI. For more info visit KristinSokol.com and follow along on Instagram @KristinSokol and Facebook @Kristin Sokol Coaching