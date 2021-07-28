How actress Suzanne Somers keeps her marriage of 44 years going strong

- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 – Paris Hilton has denied rumors she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The “Simple Life” star revealed the news on her iHeartRadio show “This is Paris.”
- And actress Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel have been married for more than 44 years, but their sex life isn’t slowing down. The 74-year-old Three’s Company alum is hardly shy about speaking about her hot-and-heavy romance with her 85-year-old spouse, routinely making headlines for spilling candid details of their bedroom antics. Now, the Step by Step star is sharing how she keeps things steamy as a senior citizen in the first episode of her three-part Yahoo Life series, “Unapologetically Suzanne.”
- Plus, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that the couple saves a lot of money on soap. After Kunis admitted that she had “horrible skin” most of her life and did “multiple rounds” of the drug accutane but couldn’t resolve her acne until after she gave birth and her “hormones balanced in the right direction,” the conversation drifted toward bathing and showering. We’ll tell you how often the actress says she bathes her kids – it might surprise you!
- Finally, with the US population numbering at least 336 million, you’d think we wouldn’t suffer from a lack of people in our lives. Nonetheless, a recent survey found that the majority of Americans have fewer friends than they did three decades ago. “Signs suggest that the role of friends in American social life is experiencing a pronounced decline,” according to a May study published by the Survey Center on American Life. Study authors revealed that “Americans report having fewer close friendships than they once did, talking to their friends less often, and relying less on their friends for personal support.” Are men or women impacted more? We dive into these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.
