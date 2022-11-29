- On Good Things Utah today – Actress Michelle Yeoh is riding high from her much-lauded performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Malaysian-born star opened up about “finally” being “cool” at 60 and how she’s learned to nurture her relationship with her body. “You get to be my age and you can see it literally slipping through your fingers, because you are no longer that prime age,” she said of getting older in Hollywood. “The worst is when people think, ‘Oh, she doesn’t look like she did in her 20s, so she can’t physically do the same things.'” What people don’t understand, Yeoh explained, is that she’s “learned some things over the years.” “I’m more clever and smarter in how I can sustain my stamina. I’m as fit as I was before, because I know how to look after myself much better than when I was younger,” she says. Of course, with age comes a keen awareness of how to treat one’s body. “Before I even get out of bed, I start meditating and I do my mantra,” she explained of her self-care habits. “I wake my body up slowly. I’ve had injuries over the years, so I have to rectify them.”
- Plus, it’s Giving Tuesday, and often described as a global day of giving or a global generosity movement, is held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. On Giving Tuesday 2021, nonprofits in the U.S. alone raised $2.7 billion. According to GivingTuesday.org, this day of giving was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation as a day that encourages people to do good. In July 2019, GivingTuesday spun out into its own organization, led by GivingTuesday co-founder, Asha Curran, as its CEO. Outside of awareness days, days that are significant for individual causes or organizations, or national or international crises, there are few opportunities to drive significant attention among a larger audience. Giving Tuesday presents nonprofits with a day full of opportunities. Because many members of the general public now know what it is and may even set aside money each year to donate on that day, it’s the perfect chance for nonprofits to highlight their missions, solicit donations, and gain new supporters. Nonprofits looking to increase visibility and capitalize on a day of giving would be smart to participate.
- We hope you tune into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
How actress Michelle Yeoh learned to love her body at age 60
by: Nicea DeGering, Deena Manzanares, Surae Chinn, Brianne Johnson
Posted:
Updated:
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now