How about Patty Melt Sliders for the weekend?

Shauna Havey was in the GTU kitchen this morning to show us her awesome recipe for Patty Melt Sliders! November’s chilly nights call for satisfying dinners straight from the oven. These hearty, hand held sandwiches make the perfect week night meal the whole family will love. Follow Shauna on IG at @haveyourselfatime

Ingredients:

16 slices swiss cheese

12 slider buns (or any small roll), sliced in half

1 large yellow onion, sliced

4 Tablespoons butter, divided

1 pound ground beef

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons dried mustard

2 Tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

2 teaspoons dried onion flakes

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a 9X13 in pan with parchment paper and place the bottom halves of the buns on it. Place 8 slices of cheese top of the bottom buns. Place in the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Set aside.

2. Melt 1 Tablespoon of the butter in a skillet. Add onions and sauté until golden. Remove onions & set aside.

3. In the same skillet, brown the ground beef, drain. Stir in the Worcestershire, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

4. Spoon beef mixture onto the bottom buns. Top with the onions and the remaining cheese. Place the top buns onto the sandwiches.

5. Melt the remaining 3 Tbs butter in the microwave. Stir mustard and honey into the melted butter. Brush butter mixture onto the top buns. Sprinkle with the poppy seeds and dried onions.

6. Bake the sliders for 15 minutes, then serve hot.