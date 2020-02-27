How a young girl fighting cancer became a Disney princess

Jinora Chung and her family joined us on Good Things Utah to discuss her recent trip to Disney World from Make-A-Wish Utah.

Jinora was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has been in and out of treatment for a couple of years now. Leukemia is a cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Many types of leukemia exist. Some forms of leukemia are more common in children. Other forms of leukemia occur mostly in adults. Jinora’s Mom, Megan Chung said, “Going to Disney World really helped Jinora restore a sense of childhood, whimsy, imagination, and hope that was really lacking due to all the time spent in treatment.”

Jared Perry, Make-A-Wish Utah President & CEO was also with the family to tell us more about how you can get involved in Make-A-Wish Utah. Their mission is to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. There are four types of wishes: I wish to, I wish to meet, I wish to be, and I wish to go.

Make-A-Wish Utah is granting more wishes than ever before, but there are still over 250 Utah children waiting for their wish to be granted. Our vision is to reach every eligible child in the state of Utah and to grant their wish at the time they need it most. Make-A-Wish Utah is receiving more referrals than ever before so there is a growing need for increased funding and volunteer support. The average cash cost of a wish is $10,000.There are many ways to get involved and becoming a volunteer is easy.

This April, Make-A-Wish will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Join Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide in celebrating 40 years of wish-granting.

To learn more or to schedule a tour, call them at (801)-262-9474 or check out the website at utah.wish.org.

This story contains sponsored content.