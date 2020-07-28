How a senior living center fights social distancing effects and connects families

Those at highest risk need a lot of our efforts to make them feel loved right now. Social distancing has impacted senior living centers in a big way.

Families of residents at Crescent Senior Living spent their Pioneer Day visiting their family. The Sandy Police and Fire Department and more than twenty families participated in a parade, chuck-wagon breakfast and visiting.

The assisted living center features family-centered activities and environment, such as the Pioneer Day Parade to let families to remain close and have fun.

During limits with social distancing, Crescent Senior has held outdoor concerts and face-to-face outdoor visiting. For residents, a Bistro is open with 24/7 offering soda, ice cream, fruit, and pastries. The staff goes out of their to do special things for our residents

