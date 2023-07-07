SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Jillian Towel, Utah’s newest Miss Pre-Teen International, joined us on the show today to discuss her passion towards philanthropic efforts and how she is making a difference for local refugees in Utah.

This 13-year-old from Highland Utah is already impacting lives on a grand scale. In the midst of her work, she has fully furnished four refugee apartments and is partnering with Lifting Hands International for deliveries.

Her efforts are further supported by local partners such as RC WILLY and Sam’s Club. With the help of these local companies and her passion to help others, Towel has been able to provide new furniture, televisions and other household needs for those who are in need.

You can check out her instagram to learn more about Jillian and her work.