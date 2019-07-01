How a mobile farmer’s market is helping cancer patients

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – When you’re fighting cancer, everything can be challenging, including cooking dinner and shopping. But the Green Urban Lunch Box is hoping to make things a bit easier with their mobile farmer’s market.

Elisa Soulier from the Intermountain Healthcare Wellness Program and Shawn Peterson, Founder and Executive Director of Green Urban Lunch Box, joined Nicea to share details of this wonderful partnership.

“Healthy nutrition is a critical complement to cancer care. Leading organizations, such as American Cancer Society and National Cancer Institute, recognize a healthy diet as being a fundamental component for cancer prevention and for improving outcomes during treatment and throughout survivorship,” said Soulier. Thanks to the

Because of this, Intermountain Healthcare Cancer Services, with support of the Intermountain Foundation, is partnering with local nonprofit Green Urban Lunch Box to provide tasty fruits and vegetables at no cost to cancer patients and their loved ones as part of a mobile farmer’s market.

Because of the success of this mobile farmer’s market program, which has been underway for the past few years, Intermountain is expanding the markets to serve more of those that are battling cancer. The program, which started at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, will now also be offered at Utah Valley Cancer Center in Provo, LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, and McKay-Dee Cancer Center in Ogden.

Soulier and Peterson shared that up to 300 pounds of locally grown fruits and vegetables have been given to cancer patients at the mobile farmer’s markets in past years.

See below where and when the Green Urban Lunch Box could be coming near you.

Intermountain Medical Center

WHERE: Intermountain Medical Center Cancer Center – Bldg. #3 Lobby, 5121 South Cottonwood Street, Murray

WHEN:

July 25

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

September 5, 12, 19, 26

October 3

TIME: 2:00-4:00pm

Utah Valley Hospital Cancer Center

WHERE: Sorenson Tower 1st Floor (Radiation Oncology), 395 W. Bulldog Blvd., Provo

WHEN:

July 22

August 5, 19, 16, 30

October 14

TIME: 2:00-4:00pm

LDS Hospital

WHERE: 7th Floor West 7 Conf. Room, 8th Ave C Street, Salt Lake City

WHEN :

July 26

August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

September 6, 13, 20, 27

October 4, 11

TIME: 1:00-3:00pm

McKay-Dee Cancer Center

WHERE: McKay-Dee Cancer Center – Ste. 1670, 4403 Harrison Blvd., Ogden, UT

WHEN:

July 31

August 7, 14, 21, 28

September 4, 11, 18, 25

October 2, 9, 16

TIME: 2:00-4:00pm

