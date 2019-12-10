How 42 cents can make a world of difference for kids in need

For decades, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) has ensured families with sick children are able to be together and close to the care they need, made possible in part through the change collected from generous customer donations in McDonald’s restaurants. McDonald’s customers can now donate to RMHC through technology that gives them the opportunity to Round-Up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar.

McDonald’s developed Round-Up for RMHC technology to serve as an additional donation option for customers as part of its continued commitment to innovation and technology. The technology and the added convenience it provides for customers looking to donate to RMHC has been well received in test restaurants, with $2.2 million being raised through Round-Up for RMHC.

To highlight how each donation benefits families served by RMHC, McDonald’s unveiled a new “Menu of Moments” today. Priceless moments are made possible with the help of McDonald’s customers when they choose to Round-Up for RMHC and keep families together when they need each other most. Even the smallest of donations can make such a big difference to families, spending time together in a ‘home-away-from-home’.

Here’s an example of what these small donations can do:

Ninety-two cents: can help allow a parent to read a bedtime story to their sick child.

Forty-two cents: can help provide 10-minutes for a family to sing together.

Twenty-one cents: can help ensure five minutes of laughter with the entire family

With every cent donated to RMHC, McDonald’s customers are providing families something priceless, time together. With your donations you will be providing things like home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities near to the medical care they need at leading hospitals, including Primary Children’s Hospital and Shriner’s Hospital in Salt Lake.

Through our two core programs, the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room, they provide families the ability to face the weight of illness together in close proximity to the treatment facility.

To find out more about Round-Up for RMHC visit the Ronald Mcdonald House, Salt Lake City.

This story contains sponsored content.