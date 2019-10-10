How 2 lenses are rapidly improving results in patients vision

Dr.Hoopes Jr joined Good Things Utah to talk about innovative new vision technology that is transforming the way people see.

The first lens is called the Light Adjustable Lens. It’s the only lens used in cataract surgery that can be adjusted after it is implanted in your eye. It allows your doctor to change the lens power precisely as your individual visual needs might dictate.

Using a specific wavelength of light emitted from a slit-lamp-sized device made by Carl Zeiss Meditec, the ophthalmologist can adjust the lens power after the lens is already in the patient’s eye by polymerizing the unpolymerized macromers, which induces a change in thickness in selected areas of the lens.

“We can measure their vision just like you measure for glasses. Then when we have a new target, we sit them (the patient) down at a machine and using a wavelength of light we aim it at the implant and that implant will change microscopically within their eye,” Dr.hoopes Jr. says.

The second lens is called the PanOptix® Trifocal IOL. It delivers an exceptional combination of near, intermediate and distance vision. It is designed for today’s active lifestyles, from viewing mobile devices and computer screens to high-quality distance vision in a range of lighting conditions.

It has been dubbed the “The Next-Generation Trifocal” because it is designed to provide correction at all three distance.

If you have cataracts or you just want to get rid of your glasses you now have options to get your eyes fixed now!

