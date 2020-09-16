Rebecca Brown Wright is a blogger and parent educator who’s article, “Housekeeping Is Not Motherhood” has gone viral three times! As of today, it has reached 9 million people on Facebook, and counting. The message is that housekeeping and motherhood are not synonymous. Rather, keeping house is an adult responsibility, no matter your gender or parental status.

This message seems to be one that has not been articulated in this way before. Mothers are telling Rebecca that it is a relief to separate the housekeeping from motherhood, and to see the two separately. The article is not advocating that mothers stop keeping house. Rather, it is challenging the narrative that a mother’s worth is based on the state of her house, or that motherhood and housekeeping are synonymous. Written in March and continuing to circulate, it’s been shared more than 60,000 times on Facebook!

Rebecca believes it struck a chord because it challenges the narrative. Women, especially mothers and wives, are constantly judged by the state of their house or the quality of their cooking. This is not a burden men are judged by. Because mothers are judged in this way, it’s easy to feel like a terrible mother if the house is messy. This is a false narrative, and one that is damaging to everyone.

Rebecca has received comments and messages that her post has freed mothers from self-loathing, and women and men who are now rethinking their division of labor in their homes. She even received a few messages telling her that this post pulled some mothers out of depression.

She hopes to write a book to expand on this message, that exposes more false narratives about mothers, and motherhood. Rebecca wants to provide solutions for women and men to have courage to change the narrative in their own lives.

