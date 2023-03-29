SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) We finally get a sneak peek of where Surae gets her weekly workout! Quinn and Chris Burton, husband and wife duo and owners of Arrichion Hot Yoga and Circuit Training came on set for a fit in five segment. The studio specializes in Tabata workouts, which are 20 seconds of workout and 10 seconds of rest. The work outs are all done hot and Arrichion is the only studio in the state of Utah with hot yoga and hot circuit. The room is set in 100 degrees at 50-60% humidity. There are numerous benefits to the heat including preventing injuries and reducing sore.

These workouts are very convenient and can be squeezed throughout the day. You do eight rounds which can take approximately four minutes to complete. The husband and wife did four different workouts alongside Nicea and Surae. These workouts can be done by anyone, including someone who is pregnant like Mrs. Burton. While it can be done, it is no easy task and will have you losing your breath. “All you need is five minutes,” said Mrs. Burton. “One song and your heart rate is up!” This is more than your average cardio workout. This is interval training that will keep you agile.

Mrs. Burton got involved in yoga 14 years ago with her brothers. Her brothers, who were wrestlers, wanted to feel better and also wanted to incorporate yoga into their workouts. The studio is located in Sugar House. Currently Arrichion is offering a promo to anyone who mentions GTU. $30 for 30 days of hot yoga and circuit! You can come any time and as much as you’d like during that time frame. The Burtons recommend coming daily or as much as possible.