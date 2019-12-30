Hot Topics

Happy New Year’s Eve Eve! Today on the show, we chatted about gifts. You know, the gifts that you DIDN’T like or want. What do you do? Well, first of all you don’t tell that person. You absolutely try to exchange it. You fib if the person ask you about it. Then, you throw it in a box for re-gifting at some point. Just be grateful you were thought of.

Ali talked about the trends of the last 10 years. There were a lot of netfix streamings going on, smart phones and instagram. Influencers were a big deal, as well as the legalization of same sex marriage. What does 2020 hold? We will have to wait and see.

Deena Marie gave us some family friendly NYE party ideas. Make a hot chocolate bar, and celebrate with some cookies! You know you want to…

In our bonus table talk, we learned how to knock off 4 kilos. HAHAHAHA. In a month. That’s 8.818 pounds.

Here are the tips to get you started. Cut out sugar, its hard but you must. Eat more protein and fiber, as well has get that cardio going. Breaking news, start squatting. It helps. Stay organized with your food prep and get some support from all of your other friends that are trying to do the same thing.

What are the new trends of 2020? Milk baths. Yes, grab your Horizon and make your skin look amazing. Grandmillennial style is making headway, with some thrift shopping and granny type patterns. Who knew? Space travel and sober curiosity are also going to be hot trends. Cheers to 2020!