SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Use your hot chocolate mix to make more than just a hot cup of cocoa. GTU Producer, Matt Bello, has an easy recipe to make chocolate pudding.

Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt

4 (0.71 ounce, each) envelopes of any flavor hot cocoa mix, or 1/2 C from canned mix

4 egg yolks

3 cups whole milk

½ cup unsalted cold butter, cut into pieces

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 regular-sized chocolate candy bar, cut in pieces

Instructions

1. In a heavy large sauce pan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, hot cocoa mix, and salt.

2. Put on medium-high heat.

3. Immediately add and whisk the milk and yolks (while burner is heating up).

4. Keep whisking while the liquid is heating up for 7-10 minutes or until it begins to thicken and bubble.

5. Turn off burner and take the pan off the heat.

6. Add the vanilla, pieces of candy bar, and cold butter pieces as you continue to stir/whisk (about a minute or so).

7. Once the butter and chocolate has melted, put into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap on the surface of the pudding to prevent a skin forming.

8. Make sure the wrap is touching the pudding on the top.

9. Refrigerator until cooled (about 2-4 hours) or overnight.

10. Top with homemade whipped cream, store-bought, or eat as-is