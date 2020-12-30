Hot chocolate bombs to warm you up

Carissa Starks of Eat My Sweets joined us in the kitchen to show off how her hot chocolate bombs are made! She’s a baker who started with beautiful cakes, and as soon as she added chocolate bombs to the list, she’s been filling orders left and right! We see why, with a mouth-watering assortment of flavors, and a five out of five star taste! Find Carissa online at IG @eatmysweets_bycarissa and on facebook at www.facebook.com/eatmysweets.bycarissa
Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Bombs
- Chocolate almond bark
- 1 tsp Cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup Marshmallows
- Candy melts
Instructions
- Heat almond bark according to package instructions
- Use a spoon to evenly cover the interior of the silicone mold with chocolate. Don’t skimp on the edges or they’ll be fragile. Chill in the fridge for several minutes
- After chilling, remove and apply more chocolate where needed. If the edges are too thin or you see holes, add more chocolate
- Chill again for another five minutes, then carefully remove the half-spheres from the mold
- Heat a skillet over low heat. Take one sphere and briefly touch the edge of the sphere against the surface of the pan to make a smooth edge. It takes only a second or two. It will leave a chocolate ring on the pan
- Add your fillings: for milk chocolate fill with one teaspoon of cocoa mix and 1/4 cup of marshmallows
- Take the other half-sphere and melt the edge on the saucepan. Take the filled half-sphere and the half you just melted and line the edges up. Press together carefully but firmly. Line the edges up as well as you can to minimize the appearance of the seam
- If desired, decorate the top with melted candy melts and sprinkles
- Enjoy!