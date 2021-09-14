Hot air balloon festival in Park City this weekend

Eighteen hot air balloons are set to take flight in Park City, Utah this weekend at the Autumn Aloft event! Surae Chinn spoke with event organizer Meisha Ross to get details on this FREE experience, and with hot air balloon pilot/maestro, Kent Barnes.

Morning Launch events take flight from Park City’s N40 Fields at 2530 Kearns Blvd., Park City, UT 84060​

Saturday, September 18, 2021 8:00am- Morning Launch 8:00pm- Evening Candlestick on Park City’s Historic Main Street



Sunday, September 19, 2021 8:00am- Morning Launch



The event lends itself well to social distancing however, they do encourage masks when social distancing is not possible. Autumn Aloft will have masks available if needed.

Visit autumnaloft.com for more information and find them on Instagram and Facebook @autumnaloft .