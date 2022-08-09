It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a hot air balloon!

Monica Zoltanski joined us today to promote an upcoming event happening in Sandy this weekend.

The Balloon Festival in Sandy will be taking place on August 12th and 13th.

There will be two hot air balloon launches on the 12th and 13th both starting at sunrise. In the evening, from 7-11, there will be an event where they light up the hot air balloons.

Following the glow event, there will be a drone light show at 9:45pm.

Visit sandy.utah.gov/518/Balloon-Festival for more information.