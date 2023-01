The hosts share their favorite things; cleaning addition! Anyone else have the spring cleaning bug a little early? We need all the products, and all the hacks.

Nicea’s picks: Folex Instant Spot remover, the Scrub Daddy, and Nature’s Miracle Pet Block.

Deena’s Picks: Dawn soap (mixed with equal parts water and vinegar) get out tough stains. Spray ‘n wash, and resolve round out the must-haves.

Surae’s picks: Spray ‘n Wash stick, and soap and cleaning supplies from local shop Hip & Humble.