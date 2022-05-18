- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Host Take Over Week continues and this time it’s…. Deena’s turn! And it’s about to get early morning glam! From the gowns (graciously loaned to us from The Showroom Salt Lake City) to the games. Tune in as our hosts play the new hilarious card game Dealbreakers by Anna Faris and find out more about what Nicea, Deena and Surae consider traits or behavior they would allow in a relationship and what they would consider a DEALBREAKER!
- At the end of the show – We wrap up with topics all about Deena. Including the new chicken nugget pillow from McDonald’s. McDonald’s is selling three-foot-long Chicken McNugget body pillows so nug-fans can snuggle up with their one true love. The incredibly realistic-looking giant nuggets, which cost $90, have a nine to 12 week shipping time, though, so you’ll have to be patient. The pillows are part of a collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and the fast food behemoth. As Business Insider’s Kate Taylor reported, the range also includes various items of clothing including $48 t-shirts and $250 denim shorts. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU’s Host Take Over: Deena Day!