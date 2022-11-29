The girls love to share their favorite things with everyone. These are things they find useful/special in their own homes during the holidays. You will see things from beauty to home décor and everything in between. We wanted to share all of our links with you below so you can purchase these items too.

Surae started with her Advent Calendar… Surae uses this to put sweet messages or a fun treat in each pocket.

We all fell in love with Surae’s 3 DIMMABLE TOUCH LAMP WITH USB PORTS

She also shared some darling earings

Brianne shared some of her Cozy favs next.

She found some cozy Slippers that are super affordable.

If you are looking for a yummy holiday scent… look no further! This candle and chapstick is amazing!

CC cream! Brianne uses the light shade. It is 30% Off today only!

Deena went next and showed her subscription box for her son. The box is from https://www.kiwico.com

Nicea shared a sweet ornament from her childhood. She also shared some of her favorite new decor from Every Blooming Thing.

We hope you enjoy some of our favorite things and we hope they become some of your favorite things as well.