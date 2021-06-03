Host Chris Harrison not returning to this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Chris Harrison won’t be returning to front ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise”. And the producers are taking something of a radical new approach the show’s hosting duties. Back in February, veteran host Harrison announced that — after becoming embroiled in a race row because he defended a former “Bachelor” contestant who had gone to an “Old South” plantation-themed party — he would be “stepping aside” for an unspecified “period of time.” Harrison sat out a season of the “Bachelorette” but it was unclear if he’d return for its tropical spin-off. We’ll tell you the big name that will be replacing him this summer.
- Plus, television and film legend Dick Van Dyke is sharing what receiving this year’s Kennedy Center Honors means to him. He also says there was particularly special moment in his career. “I think the five years on ‘The (Dick) Van Dyke Show’ with Carl (Reiner) and Mary (Tyler Moore) was the most fun I ever had,” he said. “Carl didn’t write things in stone. Everybody got to throw in their idea. So from the first reading until we did it on the show, it was a different show altogether.”
- And turning 50 can be a huge milestone in many people’s lives, and it’s often a cause for celebration. While a 50th birthday party can be fun, imagine the bash you’ll have when you turn 100. Although it might seem futile to think about age 100 as soon as you turn 50, the halfway point is actually the perfect time to start (if you haven’t already), and to begin making changes to your lifestyle, so you can enjoy the second 50 years of your life. Reagan has the little changes you can make now that will make a big difference later! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.
