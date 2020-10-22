Hoss is looking for a furrrever home

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Best Friends is still honoring Feral Cat Day which was October 16, so they’re focusing on ways to help community cats in Utah. Community cats are unowned, free-roaming cats (aka stray or feral cats) who live and thrive outdoors, rather than living indoors as pets.

They’re currently doing a dry cat food drive for our Best Friends Pet Food Pantry program, which helps community cat caregivers feed colonies of cats in their care each day. This lifesaving program relies on donations to keep the pantry stocked, and right now they could especially use your help in collecting dry cat food for the upcoming winter season. This program also helps people struggling to feed their pets during the pandemic, so Best Friends has given out record amounts of pet food (nearly 40 tons) since March. Donations are greatly appreciated, and can be shipped directly to Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House, or they can be dropped off in donation bins. Hop online to learn more about how to help community cats.



Today’s pet of the week is Hoss, and he’s looking for either a foster home or a forever home. He’s a three-year-old short-haired tuxedo with gorgeous green eyes. He’s overflowing with personality, and he’s already adored by the staff who know him. Hoss is the sweetest boy who loves nothing more than hugs and catnip.

Hoss has to wear a sweater for now because he seems to love reopening a healing wound on the back of his neck. But it’s a snuggly style for fall and a good look for him, too!

Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to learn how to foster or adopt Hoss

utah.bestfriends.org



Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.