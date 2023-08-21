GOOD THINGS UTAH – Hope on the Hill is an event of hope for our Veterans, Active Miltary and their families. Robin Towle is the founder of the organization that invites vendors to come and present different modalities of healing for our Veterans and Active Military members, these range from outdoor excursions like Hunts for the Brave to Steps Addiction Recovery

Hope on the Hill is happening August 25th and is held at the state Capitol. Many of our Veterans have not been to our state Capitol . This is a way to honor them with a free dinner sponsored by Texas Road House and venue By the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to show our love and appreciation.

Towle says this event is different because they don’t sell tickets to raise money. They write grants to provide this evening directly to our veterans. Everyone working on this event is a non paid volunteer. The organization is grateful for Sam’s, Walmart, Steps Recovery and The Larry H and Gail Miller Foundation for making this possible .

Towle says, ‘We are not the solution but we are an Avenue for those who offer solutions to reach our Veterans.’

The fourth annual is bringing four veteran musicians Doug Lane, Andrew Wiscombe, Shannon Book, and Rachel Hill sharing their stories of healing with a Nashville round and the headliner band is Charley Jenkins! There will have games, face painting, Characters, a petting zoo and dinner, all on the Capitol Lawn!

When tickets sell out the public is welcome to come at 7:00 to the concert if they sign up with a $10 donation to veterans .

Veterans can come for free at 7:00 to the concert when tickets sell out by signing up on our website hopeonthehillut.org