SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Jason Clawson, the owner of Hope Kits, is bringing hope in a box. Today he joined us to talk about his boxes of love and paying forward kindness.

Jason started Hope Kits after losing his wife to Stage 4 Colon Cancer. After her passing, he and his family were depressed and grieving and struggling to put together the pieces. He created these boxes to provide hope to people when they were at a low place in life like he was.

These boxes provide therapeutic tools to help give people love and light in their life. In the boxes are books for children, cozy socks, pens to write in journals, and journals that help walk you thrpugh the process of grieving. These tools help provide comfort in a gentle way to those going through challenging times.

There are different type of hope kits for every challenge someone is going through, and you can send these kits to friends or family members. For more information you can go to hopekit.com or go to their Instagram at @the.hopekit.