Hop on the Heber Valley Railroad, where great experiences await!

If you’ve never hopped on Utah’s only historic railroad, then put the Heber Valley Railroad experience on your summer bucket list asap! When you’re onboard you can expect, “lots of hospitality, fantastic views, and hundred year old train equipment”, executive director Mark Nelson tells us.

There’s entertainment on board, with talented high school students playing characters that sing, host, and more! There are plenty of times to hop on, and enjoy the immersive experience. There are daytime scenic trains at 11 am and 3 pm almost daily. July has a freedom train with watermelon, and on the 24th are Fiddlers and Fireworks! You’ll watch the gorgeous fireworks over the lake while on the ride for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Other themed trains include Broadway show tunes, and princess and pirate, which always sell out! On this ride, you never know what’s going to happen, you might even find yourself face to face with bandits!

It’s a wonderful experience for kids, or a date night with both their day and evening options. Heber Valley Railroad promises that great experiences await, and they absolutely deliver!

The Heber Valley Railroad is located at 450 S 6th W, Heber City, UT 84032. For tickets and schedule, visit www.hebervalleyrr.org and on Facebook here.