Hop in an UTV and explore St. George

Sam McGee of MotoZoo tells us he owes his adventurous spirit to his mom! Having grown up with UTV’s and various other recreational vehicles that she introduced him to, Sam was the perfect expert guide for Deena’s first UTV experience.

If you live in Southern Utah, chances are you spend a lot of time adventuring outdoors. If you’re looking for a new toy for land or lake, Moto Zoo has you covered with the best selection, and the knowledge to help you find what you’re looking for.

Testing out a UTV at the sand dunes of Sand Hollow, we got to see just what these machines are capable of, and it’s a lot! Going up and over rocky hills, getting some air off a jump, or simply going fast, it’s an amazing way to see and explore the beautiful outdoors!

If you’re interested in a family drive, or an adrenaline rush, these recreational vehicles are versatile, and made to deliver!