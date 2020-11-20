Honoring your intuition

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point opens tonight and goes through January 2nd. Attend Monday through Saturday, with time slots from 5 pm - 8:30 pm. The light of Luminaria is a feast for all the senses! An enchanting walk through Ashton Gardens transports you to another world with all of the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of the holidays. A one-way path guides you past a brand new light and music show on 6,500 programmable luminaries blanketing a hill, with each luminary a pixel in a moving picture of flying reindeer, ombré waves, and other signs of the season. All new songs and shows will be even better with the iconic 120-foot tree (atop a 40-foot hill) incorporated into the show. Also new in 2020, the Legend of Yeti is becoming part of Luminaria. Spot him throughout the event until you find him at home in the brand new Himalayan Heights section of Luminaria. Thanksgiving Point is located at 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi, Utah 84043 www.thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria

The Lighting of Riverwoods happens tonight, November 20th at The Shops of Riverwoods in Provo! At 6 pm, a million lights will glow to ring in the holiday season. Masks and social distancing are required, and the event is free. The Shops at Riverwoods 4801 North University Avenue, Provo. https://shopsatriverwoods.com/

The Gateway presents Lights On tonight, November 20th at 6 pm. They'll flip on the holiday lights with live music, and a food drive for the Utah Food Bank. Nonperishable donations will be accepted along with cash donation receipts to be entered to win a holiday giveaway! Plus, a special winter “magic” art stroll with new holiday windows, oversized woodland creatures to pose with, and brand new “Light Shower” installation for a picture-perfect experience to kick off the holiday cheer. Come see the lights while lighting up someone else’s holiday season! Wear masks, bring your donations, and the holiday lights will be up thru Dec. 31st. The Gateway is located at 18 North Rio Grande Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Light up the Night is a virtual tree lighting event presented by The Outlets at Traverse at 6:40 pm tomorrow, November 21st. Beginning at 6:30 pm, enjoy hot chocolate stations, a free s’mores kit when you spend $50 or more, stroll the holiday windows, search for the elf magic doors, and join in on the countdown with Santa as we light Utah’s Tallest Fresh Cut Christmas Tree at promptly 7 pm.Celebrate as we light up the night at Traverse! www.outletsattraversemountain.com