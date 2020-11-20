Honoring your intuition

Whether it’s a friend, co-worker, or even a spouse, trusting your gut and intuition is so important to our overall mental well-being. Life and empowerment coach Rob Sirstins was back with us today to share his wisdom on the subject.
We all have a spiritual compass, that gut feeling that comes to us that we don’t always adhere to. Rob tells us that he’s always asking his clients how they feel, in order to get them to drop out of their head and into their heart. To pay attention to that very strong muscle, which is their intuition.
If you have a sense that makes you feel strong and empowered, that’s usually your intuition. If you feel fearful, it’s not your truth.
To work with Rob and follow along with him, visit his website at www.robsirstins.com and IG @robsirstins